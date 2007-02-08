Silverman Scores on Comedy

If the ratings for the premiere of Comedy Central's The Sarah Silverman Program are any indication, it seems that young male audiences like pretty women with potty mouths.

Silverman, which bowed Feb. 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET, was Comedy's strongest original-program debut in three years, scoring a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Year-to-year it had an increase of 290% for the time slot.

And for men 18-24, Silverman, a show crammed with politically incorrect humor and scatological gags, was the time slot's most-watched show on any network, notching a 3.3 rating.