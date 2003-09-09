Silverman named ABC Family GM
ABC Family has named ABC veteran Mark Silverman to be its first general
manager.
Silverman, most recently vice president of planning and development at ABC
Inc., will now be senior VP and GM for ABC Family.
He'll oversee business functions including ad sales, business affairs,
business development and finance, reporting to ABC Family -resident Angela
Shapiro.
Prior to working at ABC, Silverman developed and launched ESPN Zone, ESPN's
theme restaurants.
