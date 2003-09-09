Silverman named ABC Family GM

ABC Family has named ABC veteran Mark Silverman to be its first general

manager.

Silverman, most recently vice president of planning and development at ABC

Inc., will now be senior VP and GM for ABC Family.

He'll oversee business functions including ad sales, business affairs,

business development and finance, reporting to ABC Family -resident Angela

Shapiro.

Prior to working at ABC, Silverman developed and launched ESPN Zone, ESPN's

theme restaurants.