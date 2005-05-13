Silverman Inks Deal With Comedy Central

Comedian Sarah Silverman will shoot a sketch comedy/variety pilot for Comedy Central this summer, the network announced today.

The pilot will feature Silverman as a "detached and eccentric woman with no discernable goals," using comedic scenes and songs to depict a single day in her life, according to a press release.

Lauren Corrao, Comedy Central's senior vice president, original programming, and head of development, said the network has been "searching for a distinctive female voice that feels right at home with our male-dominated audience."

The network plans to shoot the pilot sometime in late summer. The series idea was created by Silverman, Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab, who will also write the pilot episode. Gary Mann will serve as executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Silverman, a former cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Mr. Show, recently completed the film version of her one-woman show Jesus is Magic. She will be seen in the upcoming documentary feature The Aristocrats (in which dozens of comedians recount an infamous dirty joke) set for release in June.