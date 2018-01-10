‘Silicon Valley’ Back on HBO Mar. 25

HBO comedy Silicon Valley returns for its fifth season Sunday, Mar. 25. Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky created the show, which takes a humorous look at the epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

The season five cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang.

Judge, Alec Berg, Clay Tarver, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally, Jamie Babbit, Jim Kleverweis executive produce Silicon Valley.

