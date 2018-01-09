Bill Hader Comedy ‘Barry’ Starts on HBO Mar. 25

HBO comedy Barry debuts Sunday, Mar. 25. Bill Hader stars in the series. There are eight episodes.



Barry is a dark comedy that has Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest who reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor. Barry follows his “mark” into an acting class and ends up finding an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the Los Angeles theater scene. He wants to start a new life as an actor, but his criminal past won’t let him walk away.



Hader was on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013. His films include Superbad and Tropic Thunder.



Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler also star in Barry.



The series was created, executive produced and written byAlec Berg and Hader.



(Photo via Ron Cogswell's Flickr. Photo was taken on June 19, 2017. Using Creative Commons License 2.0. Photo was resized to fit 16x9 aspect ratio)