‘Silicon Valley’ Back for Final Season on HBO Oct. 27

Comedy Silicon Valley starts its sixth and final season Sunday, Oct. 27. There are seven episodes. The show, about the offbeat characters at the heart of the high-tech gold rush, was created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky.

The cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer.

Judge executive produces Silicon Valley along with Alec Berg, Clay Tarver, Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally and Jim Kleverweis.

HBO will premiere limited series Mrs. Fletcher that same night. Kathryn Hahn stars in the title role. Tom Perrotta wrote the novel that inspired the show.

There are seven episodes. Mrs. Fletcher is what HBO calls a “dual coming-of-age story” chronicling the personal and sexual journeys of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son, who embrace their freedom with mixed results.