Significant Layoffs at KLRT-KARK Little Rock

Around 28 staffers are being laid off from KLRT and KARK

Little Rock, according to ArkansasBusiness.com. At least 20 from KLRT, a Fox

affiliate, and as many as eight from KARK, aligned with NBC, are reportedly

being let go.





The layoffs include on-air personalities Wendy Suares, Adam

Rodriguez and Jonathan Athens, reports Arkansas Business, as well as KLRT news

director Ed Trauschke.





Earlier this month, ChuckSpohn, general manager at KLRT-KASN, was dismissed.





Mission, which has an operating relationship with Nexstar,

acquired KLRT-KASN from Newport TV in July.





Michael Vaughn, Nexstar's Little Rock vice president and

general manager, called it a "one-wave" reduction, as opposed to the

first in a series.





All remaining employees will be consolidated into KARK

headquarters, reports the publication.