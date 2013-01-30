Significant Layoffs at KLRT-KARK Little Rock
Around 28 staffers are being laid off from KLRT and KARK
Little Rock, according to ArkansasBusiness.com. At least 20 from KLRT, a Fox
affiliate, and as many as eight from KARK, aligned with NBC, are reportedly
being let go.
The layoffs include on-air personalities Wendy Suares, Adam
Rodriguez and Jonathan Athens, reports Arkansas Business, as well as KLRT news
director Ed Trauschke.
Earlier this month, ChuckSpohn, general manager at KLRT-KASN, was dismissed.
Mission, which has an operating relationship with Nexstar,
acquired KLRT-KASN from Newport TV in July.
Michael Vaughn, Nexstar's Little Rock vice president and
general manager, called it a "one-wave" reduction, as opposed to the
first in a series.
All remaining employees will be consolidated into KARK
headquarters, reports the publication.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.