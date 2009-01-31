Signiant helps Manage Discovery Content

Content distribution specialist Signiant says that Discovery Communications is now using Signiant software to direct the flow of content between Discovery's worldwide locations.

Burlington, Mass.-based Signiant makes software that manages and optimizes the delivery of digital media over wide-area networks. Its file-based delivery systems are already used by large programmers such as NBC Universal and Lifetime.

Discovery is using Signiant's Content Distribution Management (CDM) software to direct content collaboration between its origination and post-production facilities, speed up its file-transfer workflow on a worldwide basis, and improve the post-production process for series such as Jockeys on Animal Planet, Treasure Quest on Discovery Channel and Countdown to the Crown on TLC.

The Signiant deployment is broken down into two areas at Discovery. One handles heavy asset transfer of both standard-def and HD content, while the other supports Discovery's low-res proxy solution, called the Digital Media Center (DMC), which is used to access and repurpose archived content for new-media production, among other applications.

Signiant's CDM software has been integrated with the Discovery library and DMC tool to make Discovery's assets viewable worldwide across the entire company and to outside partners. The Signiant deployment for the DMC supports 8,000 users, allowing for an estimated 250 concurrent users uploading and downloading files at any given time.

Discovery has integrated Signiant with its current media management solution through open application program interfaces (APIs), allowing it to streamline the management of content that needs to be transferred to Discovery's distribution facilities in Sterling, Va., Miami, London and Singapore.