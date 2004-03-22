SignaSys Woos PBS Bucks
PBS stations need all the help they can get bankrolling the conversion to digital. Looking to buy some goodwill and a piece of an almost $20 million pie, broadcast-engineering-consulting firm SignaSys Inc. said it will donate engineering-consulting services worth up to $2,500 to PBS stations.
Specifically it will help stations prepare equipment lists and pricing for money from the National Telecommunications & Information Administration's Public Television Facilities Program (PTFP), which has 100 matching grants totaling $19.75 million available for noncom's digital conversion. Grant proposals are due by March 31.
