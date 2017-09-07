‘Sigmund and the Sea Monsters’ Debuts on Amazon Oct. 13

Amazon has announced its lineup for kids original series this fall. The slate includes Wishenpoof, which debuts Sept. 26, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, which arrives Oct. 13, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, which premieres Nov. 7, and The Stinky & Dirty Show, which does not yet have a premiere date.



“We’re honored to reintroduce If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and Sigmund’s iconic character to a new generation of kids and families,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios. “Our fall slate will bring customers more engaging and heartwarming stories to enjoy with their families.”



Wishenpoof centers on Bianca (Addison Holley), a fairy who can grant wishes. The series highlights her thought process as she solves problems in her own creative way. Created by Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues) and produced by Out of the Blue Enterprises, the show features Jason Priestley as the voice of Bianca’s father.



Sigmund and the Sea Monsters follows two beachcombing brothers, Johnny (Solomon Stewart) and Scotty (Kyle Breitkopf), who find Sigmund and hide him in their clubhouse. However, keeping him a secret is challenging, since the town’s overzealous Captain Barnabas (David Arquette) is obsessed with proving that sea monsters are real.



Based on the series that ran in 1973 and 1974, live-action Sigmund and the Sea Monsters is directed by Ron Oliver and is executive produced by Sid and Marty Krofft. The series will also feature a cover of the original theme song “Friends” by The Roots.



If You Give a Mouse a Cookie is based on the books by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond, and executive produced by Numeroff, Bond and Ken Scarborough, who is also head writer. The series follows the adventures of Mouse, Oliver, Moose, Pig, Cat and Dog, as they discover that when you’ve got a curious Mouse for a friend one thing always leads to another, then another.



The Stinky & Dirty Show is based on the I Stink! book series by Kate and Jim McMullan, following the adventures of best friends Stinky the garbage truck and Dirty the backhoe loader. The series is written and developed by Guy Toubes, executive produced by Toubes and Holly Huckins, and animated by Brown Bag Films, Ltd.



Voice talent includes Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Hamill, Jane Lynch and Andy Richter.