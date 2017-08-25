Amazon Bringing Back ‘Fleabag’

Amazon is bringing back half-hour series Fleabag for a second season. Phoebe Waller-Bridge returns as writer and star. The second season is expected to premiere in 2019 on Prime Video.



Waller-Bridge has a part in the upcoming untitled Star Wars movie, and will be showrunner and executive producer of drama Killing Eve on BBC America.



“The first season of Fleabag introduced audiences to the brilliant and rebellious voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “She’s one of the best and most dynamic showrunners in TV today and we’re so excited to bring a new season of the smart and hilarious Fleabag to customers soon.”



Related: Amazon Renews Hit Show ‘Transparent’



A Two Brothers Pictures production in association with DryWrite, the well-received Fleabag showcases a sexual, angry, grief-stricken woman, played by Waller-Bridge, in London. The show is based on Waller-Bridge’s play of the same name.



“I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since,” said Waller-Bridge. “Series two will be a whole new adventure and I’m beyond thrilled to be coming back.”



First season cast included Brett Gelman, Olivia Colman and Bill Paterson.



Executive producers are Harry Williams and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, Lydia Hampson and Waller-Bridge.