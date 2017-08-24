Amazon Renews Hit Show ‘Transparent’

Transparent will return for season five on Amazon Prime, says Amazon Studios. Production begins next year and the Jill Soloway series will premiere next year as well.



Jeffrey Tambor plays a trans parent in the half-hour comedy-drama, and Judith Light his ex-wife. The self-absorbed Pfefferman children are played by Gaby Hoffman, Jay Duplass and Amy Landecker.



“Over the past few seasons the Pfeffermans have gone across the world, back in time and made many, many trips to the deli,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited to see what magic Jill and the incredible team bring to this always groundbreaking series in season five.”



Related: Peter Moffat’s ‘The Last Post’ Comes to Amazon Prime



Season four starts Sept. 22.



Soloway and Andrea Sperling are executive producers on the show.



“We are extremely grateful to Amazon Studios for their continued trust and support and to our audience for their warm embrace of the Pfeffermans,” said Soloway. “We look forward to another season of comedy and drama, love and weirdness, God and sex – in the service of community and in pursuit of peace, joy, freedom and human rights for all.”