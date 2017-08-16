Peter Moffat’s ‘The Last Post’ Comes to Amazon Prime

BBC Worldwide's The Last Post is coming to America courtesy of Amazon Prime.



“Amazon has been an incredible partner over the years as the exclusive U.S. home to Doctor Who and Orphan Black,” said Jemma Harvey, senior VP at BBC Worldwide North America, in a statement. “We are pleased to further build upon our relationship with Amazon, and confident that Peter Moffat’s newest rarefied drama will find a captivated audience on their service.”



The series, which will be available on Amazon later this year, is set in the mid-1960s in Yemen and follows a unit of Royal Military Police and their families.



The Last Post is from Bonafide Films and The Forge Entertainment for BBC One. Stars include Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife), Jessie Buckley (War and Peace), and Stephen Campbell Moore (History Boys, The Go-Between).