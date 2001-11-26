Sie's daughter upped to CEO

Encore International's Michelle Sie Whitten was named CEO of the cable programmer, up from her previous post of president and COO.

Encore Media Chairman John Sie, Whitten's father, had previously also been

chairman and CEO of the pay network operation's international subsidiary.

He will remain Encore International's chairman.

Whitten has been president and COO of EI since 1998, with her most notable

deal expanding a program exchange with the government-run China Central

Television ('CCTV').

Whitten also oversees the International Cable Channel Partnership

distribution of CCTV-4 in the United States and is the liaison between CCTV and

C-Span.