Sidman joins Paul, Hastings law firm
Communications attorney Larry Sidman joined the Washington, D.C., office of Paul,
Hastings, Janofsky & Walker after 12 years at Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard,
McPherson & Hand.
Sidman specializes in legal issues surrounding TV networks, regional Bell
telephone companies and telecommunications equipment.
He spent five years on Capitol Hill, including stints as chief counsel for
two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.