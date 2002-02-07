Sidman joins Paul, Hastings law firm

Communications attorney Larry Sidman joined the Washington, D.C., office of Paul,

Hastings, Janofsky & Walker after 12 years at Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard,

McPherson & Hand.

Sidman specializes in legal issues surrounding TV networks, regional Bell

telephone companies and telecommunications equipment.

He spent five years on Capitol Hill, including stints as chief counsel for

two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.