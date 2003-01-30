Si TV signs with EchoStar
Si TV, a new cable network that programs English-language shows for
Hispanic viewers, inked its first carriage deal this week with EchoStar
Communications Corp.
The direct-broadcast satellite provider will make Si TV available on its Dish Network's "America's Top 150"
package.
Si TV carries English-language shows that have appeal for
Hispanic audiences.
EchoStar was applauded by Hispanic advocacy group The National Council of La
Raza, which called the move "a major milestone in the effort to increase
Latino-themed programming on television," and said it hoped other satellite and
cable carriers would follow EchoStar's lead.
