Si TV signs with EchoStar

Si TV, a new cable network that programs English-language shows for

Hispanic viewers, inked its first carriage deal this week with EchoStar

Communications Corp.

The direct-broadcast satellite provider will make Si TV available on its Dish Network's "America's Top 150"

package.

Si TV carries English-language shows that have appeal for

Hispanic audiences.

EchoStar was applauded by Hispanic advocacy group The National Council of La

Raza, which called the move "a major milestone in the effort to increase

Latino-themed programming on television," and said it hoped other satellite and

cable carriers would follow EchoStar's lead.