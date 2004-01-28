Sí TV Sets Programming

As Sí TV counts down to its Feb. 25 launch, the English-language, Hispanic-themed channel is getting its original programming in place.

The network has hired Edward Leon to be vice president of production to oversee original programming. He’ll also executive produce four Sí TV shows.

New shows will include I Can’t Believe It’s Cinema, where hokey old Mexican movies are edited down to a half-hour and given a humorous new English-language script. Urban Jungle is a half-hour reality show where contestants trade their comfortable suburban lives for the "barrio" of Central Los Angeles and compete for a $50,000 prize.

The Rub is a talk show exploring dating and relationships and daily music show The Drop will feature hip-hop and Latino pop and rock. Latin Laugh Festival: The Show will go behind-the-scenes at comedy clubs with comics with a Latin background.

Leon most recently produced NBC’s guy talk show The Other Half and was an original producer on The Montel Williams Show.



So far, Sí TV has carriage deals with EchoStar Communications’ Dish Network, Comcast Cable, Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications.