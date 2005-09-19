Sí TV Renews Jungle

English-language Latino cable net Sí TV has renewed Urban Jungle for a second season.

Premiering Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10 p.m., Urban Jungle: South Central takes 13 "sheltered" California "twentysomethings"and relocates them to South Central L.A. with a chance to win $50,000.

“With so much anti-immigrant sentiment these days, we want to give our contestants and our viewers a chance to find out what it’s really like to live as working class poor and in the process uncover the humanity of the working-class immigrant,” said Sí TV co-founder Jeff Valdez.

Last year's contestants in the 13-week series is underwent South Central life experiences like picking strawberries and selling oranges on freeway off ramps.