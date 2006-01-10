Sí TV Launches in Chicago

English-language Latino digital programming net Sí TV launched Monday in Chicago on Comcast.

The network, targeted to a young, multicultural audience, has carriage deals with Time Warner, Cox, Adelphia, Comcast and DBS company Echostar, among others. The Time Warner and EchoStar deals are no surprise given that both are investors in Sí TV.

Sí TV has had a busy 2005, launching in New York; Los Angeles, Fresno and Bakersfield, Calif.; Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo.; Las Vegas; Detroit; West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Wilmington, N.C.