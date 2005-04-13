Sí TV Boosts Original Output

Sí TV, the network targeting hip, young Latinos, is looking to nearly double its original programming output with shows like Road Whores, Jammin' and Party with Miss Bacardi.

The network is expected to announce at a presentation to advertisers Wednesday night at New York's Equitable Auditorium that it is launching eight new series and an interstitial, boosting its output from 10 to 18 shows.

New shows include:

Fish Outta Water, a reality show that transplants city geeks into the woods.

Friend or Fan?, a game show in which celebrities’ friends square off against the celebs fans

Party With Miss Bacardi, a look at Hollywood nightlife from Bacardi heiress Carolina Bacardi

Jammin’, a “reali-mentary” in which new garage bands rock out with their musical idols

Road Whores, another “reali-mentary” about three Latino comics on tour

The Movie Twins, a 90-second sponsored interstitial that will track film trends.

Sí, which launched Feb. 24, reaches about 9.5 million homes through carriage deals with Adelphia, Comcast, Time Warner, Cox and on DISH’s “America’s Top 120” package.

To promote Sí’s recent launch on New York City’s Time Warner system Mayor Bloomberg’s office is expected to proclaim April 13 "Sí TV Day" and present a certificate to Time Warner CEO Dick Parsons and Sí co-founder and chair Jeff Valdez.