Shuttle Coverage on Hold

Coverage of the return of the shuttle Discovery will have to wait yet another day as NASA postponed the return of the craft for a day due to poor weather conditions.

The first landing opportunities are now Tuesday are at 5:07 a.m. and 6:43 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. As an alternative, the shuttle could land at Edwards Air Force Base in California at 8:12 a.m. or 8:47 a.m or at White Sand Missile Range in New Mexico at 6:39 a.m. or 8:13 a.m.

Discovery was launched July 26. A foam mishap at launch and various heat shield issues have focused media attention on the first shuttle reentry since Columbia broke up over Texas after a piece of foam damanged its heat shield.