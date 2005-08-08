Shuttle Coverage on Hold
By Joel Meyer
Coverage of the return of the shuttle Discovery will have to wait yet another day as NASA postponed the return of the craft for a day due to poor weather conditions.
The first landing opportunities are now Tuesday are at 5:07 a.m. and 6:43 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. As an alternative, the shuttle could land at Edwards Air Force Base in California at 8:12 a.m. or 8:47 a.m or at White Sand Missile Range in New Mexico at 6:39 a.m. or 8:13 a.m.
Discovery was launched July 26. A foam mishap at launch and various heat shield issues have focused media attention on the first shuttle reentry since Columbia broke up over Texas after a piece of foam damanged its heat shield.
