Shuffle the Deck
Five weeks into the season, the broadcasters are moving their programming pawns. A few low-rated shows have been tossed, while others get a second chance. There's more changes to come, but here is an early look.
Amazing Race, CBS
Destination:
Tuesdays at 9 p.m., Nov. 16
Why:
The Emmy-winning reality show is red-hot and belongs midweek rather then banished to Saturday night.
The Benefactor, ABC
Destination:
Off the air
Why:
ABC struggles to find a good lead-in to Monday Night Football, but billionaire Mark Cuban's low-rated Apprentice
clone wasn't the right call.
Clubhouse, CBS
Destination:
Saturdays at 8 p.m., Nov. 6
Why:
One of CBS's few soft spots this fall, the sappy baseball drama isn't enough of a draw for a weeknight.
Hawaii, NBC
Destination:
Off the schedule, at least through November sweeps
Why:
The ratings-challenged cop drama didn't have fire power to compete with ABC's Lost. No death certificate just yet, though NBC says production will continue on new episodes.
Jack & Bobby, The WB
Destination:
Wednesdays at 9 p.m.
Why:
Critics love the smart drama, but viewers have been tempted by other Sunday offerings. Wednesday night competition for young viewers is less ferocious, and Smallville
is a solid lead-in.
LAX, NBC
Destination:
Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Hawaii's
old slot
Why:
After a strong start, the Heather Locklear and Blair Underwood airport drama faltered against mighty foes CSI: Miami
on CBS and ABC's Monday Night Football. If LAX
doesn't work here, expect it to be grounded.
Life of Luxury, ABC
Destination:
Mondays at 8 p.m., Nov. 8
Why:
Replacing The Benefactor,
this new four-part reality show is a hipper version of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.
The Mountain, The WB
Destination:
Sundays at 9 p.m., Oct. 31
Why:
So far, the teen soap's ratings have been soft, but pairing it with popular drama Charmed
could help. A small nod of confidence: The WB is ordering four more scripts.
$25 Million Dollar Hoax, NBC
Destination:
Mondays at 9 p.m., Nov. 8
Why:
NBC is tossing up reality on this competitive night. The twist here: A sweet girl has to convince her family that she has won the lottery and become a spoiled brat.
