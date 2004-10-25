Shuffle the Deck

Five weeks into the season, the broadcasters are moving their programming pawns. A few low-rated shows have been tossed, while others get a second chance. There's more changes to come, but here is an early look.

Amazing Race, CBS

Destination:

Tuesdays at 9 p.m., Nov. 16

Why:

The Emmy-winning reality show is red-hot and belongs midweek rather then banished to Saturday night.

The Benefactor, ABC

Destination:

Off the air

Why:

ABC struggles to find a good lead-in to Monday Night Football, but billionaire Mark Cuban's low-rated Apprentice

clone wasn't the right call.

Clubhouse, CBS

Destination:

Saturdays at 8 p.m., Nov. 6

Why:

One of CBS's few soft spots this fall, the sappy baseball drama isn't enough of a draw for a weeknight.

Hawaii, NBC

Destination:

Off the schedule, at least through November sweeps

Why:

The ratings-challenged cop drama didn't have fire power to compete with ABC's Lost. No death certificate just yet, though NBC says production will continue on new episodes.

Jack & Bobby, The WB

Destination:

Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Why:

Critics love the smart drama, but viewers have been tempted by other Sunday offerings. Wednesday night competition for young viewers is less ferocious, and Smallville

is a solid lead-in.

LAX, NBC

Destination:

Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Hawaii's

old slot

Why:

After a strong start, the Heather Locklear and Blair Underwood airport drama faltered against mighty foes CSI: Miami

on CBS and ABC's Monday Night Football. If LAX

doesn't work here, expect it to be grounded.

Life of Luxury, ABC

Destination:

Mondays at 8 p.m., Nov. 8

Why:

Replacing The Benefactor,

this new four-part reality show is a hipper version of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

The Mountain, The WB

Destination:

Sundays at 9 p.m., Oct. 31

Why:

So far, the teen soap's ratings have been soft, but pairing it with popular drama Charmed

could help. A small nod of confidence: The WB is ordering four more scripts.

$25 Million Dollar Hoax, NBC

Destination:

Mondays at 9 p.m., Nov. 8

Why:

NBC is tossing up reality on this competitive night. The twist here: A sweet girl has to convince her family that she has won the lottery and become a spoiled brat.