Showtimes queer tv
By Staff
Showtime on Dec. 3 will debut
Queer as Folk, an in-your-face gay-life series based on the British program of the same name, and will launch the show with a multimillion-dollar ad and marketing campaign that will hit broadcast, cable, radio, print, outdoor, Internet and direct mail.
The pay-cable network will be taking
Queerto gay-pride events and film festivals and other gay-community gatherings. The direct-mail campaign will be aimed at the gay and lesbian market as a "personal invitation" to subscribe to Showtime to getQueer. Spots will run on VH1, Comedy Central, E!, Sci-Fi, A & E, Bravo, Court TV and C1TV.
