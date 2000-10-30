Showtimes queer tv

Showtime on Dec. 3 will debut

Queer as Folk, an in-your-face gay-life series based on the British program of the same name, and will launch the show with a multimillion-dollar ad and marketing campaign that will hit broadcast, cable, radio, print, outdoor, Internet and direct mail.

The pay-cable network will be taking

Queerto gay-pride events and film festivals and other gay-community gatherings. The direct-mail campaign will be aimed at the gay and lesbian market as a "personal invitation" to subscribe to Showtime to getQueer. Spots will run on VH1, Comedy Central, E!, Sci-Fi, A & E, Bravo, Court TV and C1TV.