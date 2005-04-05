Showtimes Adds Weeds Actor
Showtime has added Justin Kirk to the cast of its new series, Weeds.
The move reunites the actor with Mary Louise Parker, his Emmy-winning co-star in the critically acclaimed 2003 HBO Aids film, Angels in America.
Weeds is a a single-camera comedy (from Lions Gate) about a single mom who supports herself by selling marijuana in the L.A. suburbs.
The show is scheduled for a mid-year debut.
