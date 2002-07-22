Showtime unveils Ranch , Earthlings
Showtime is pushing ahead with pilots for two new original drama series.
The Ranch, starring Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Amy Madigan,
tells the stories of women at a Nevada brothel. The pilot comes from Spyglass
Entertainment Inc.'s Roger Birnbaum and Gary Barber.
The second project could be fodder for a future MTV: Music Television and Showtime gay channel.
Earthlings explores the lives of a group of lesbians living in Los
Angeles. Production is set to begin later this month. The drama is produced by
Posse Productions for Showtime and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Television Entertainment.
