Showtime unveils Ranch , Earthlings

Showtime is pushing ahead with pilots for two new original drama series.

The Ranch, starring Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Amy Madigan,

tells the stories of women at a Nevada brothel. The pilot comes from Spyglass

Entertainment Inc.'s Roger Birnbaum and Gary Barber.

The second project could be fodder for a future MTV: Music Television and Showtime gay channel.

Earthlings explores the lives of a group of lesbians living in Los

Angeles. Production is set to begin later this month. The drama is produced by

Posse Productions for Showtime and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Television Entertainment.