Showtime to tell What's Going On
Showtime will examine global problems from the perspective of children in an
upcoming reality show.
The 10-part series, What's Going On, visits topics including HIV/AIDS,
hunger and refugees. It's produced by RCN Entertainment.
Hosted by celebrities like Danny Glover, Angelina Jolie and Michael Douglas,
What's Going On will premiere on Showtime Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and
move to Showtime's Familyzone channel in February to finish its
play.
