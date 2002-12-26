Trending

Showtime to tell What's Going On

By

Showtime will examine global problems from the perspective of children in an
upcoming reality show.

The 10-part series, What's Going On, visits topics including HIV/AIDS,
hunger and refugees. It's produced by RCN Entertainment.

Hosted by celebrities like Danny Glover, Angelina Jolie and Michael Douglas,
What's Going On will premiere on Showtime Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and
move to Showtime's Familyzone channel in February to finish its
play.