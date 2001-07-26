Showtime tackles Bush-Gore tally

A lot people gave it a shot in the real world, but now Showtime is out to conduct a fictional recount of the 2000 Presidential Election.

The cable network is currently developing an original movie detailing the entire George Bush vs. Al Gore political showdown. The untitled project will be executive produced by Steven Haft, who last headed up Strange Justice, Showtime's film about the Clarence Thomas/ Anita Hill hearings.

Some might argue that the media already has extensively covered this topic, but Showtime promises its film will shed new light on the story. No air date has been set for the movie, which will be distributed by Paramount Network Television. - Susanne Ault