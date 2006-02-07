Showtime Strikes First iTunes Deal

Showtime, now part of the CBS side of the Viacom ledger, has struck its first iTunes deal, making its December miniseries Sleeper Cell, and the first seasons of current series Weeds, and former series Fat Actress available on the service.

Apples Internet-delivered content service for iPods now has 50 TV shows on its menu at $1.99 per episode. More than 12 million have been downloaded since the service launched last fall.

Just last week, on the other side of the Viacom company, the MTV Networks made content from 14 programs on its cable nets available to Apple’s iTunes, including MTV’s Laguna Beach and Comedy Central’s SouthPark.

