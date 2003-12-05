Showtime Starts Film-Production Unit
Showtime is starting up its own film production arm, Showtime Independent Films, the first time the pay service has financed independent films.
The production shop is putting out three films that will be part of next month’s Sundance Film Festival, The Best Thief in the World, Speak and Getting’ The Man’s Foot Outta Your Baadassss.
Showtime will screen its original picture Edge of America on opening night in Salt Lake City.
It will debut on Showtime in 2005.
