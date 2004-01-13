Showtime Shuffles Exec Deck

The changes at Showtime under new president of entertainment Robert Greenblatt have reached the executive suite.

Showtime Monday announced that network vet Matthew Duda was promoted to executive VP of Acquisitions, Planning, and Distribution.

At the same time, Peter Keramidas, a 10-year Showtime exec in charge of day-to-day operations for programming, will exit. Keramidas also handled financing and distribution for Showtime programming. The network said he is leaving to "pursue other opportunities."

Duda, who has been with Showtime for 20 years, will now oversee Showtime’s TV and home distribution business domestically and abroad. He’s also charged with the pay net’s new theatrical distribution arm Showtime Independent Films.