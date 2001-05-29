Showtime to shoot Bleacher Bums

Showtime is set to roll out the original movie Bleacher Bums, starring Seinfeld alum Wayne Knight and Everybody Loves Raymond's Brad Garrett. The film, based on the baseball play by the same name, revolves around a group of die-hard fans rooting for a Chicago team that never wins. Bleacher Bums, which also stars Queer as Folk's Hal Sparks, is expected to premiere sometime in 2002. - Susanne Ault