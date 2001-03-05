Showtime sets seven Original films

Seven original pictures are in the works at Showtime. Among them are three biopics: Adam Clayton Powell, with Vanessa Williams (Shaft), about the black New York congressman; 10,000 Black Men Named George, featuring Andre Braugher (Gideon's Crossing) as A. Phillip Randolph, organizer of the Pullman Car Porters in the 1930s; and The Judith Exner Story, starring Natasha Henstridge (Bounce) as the woman between mob head Sam Giancana and President John F. Kennedy. All titles are tentative.

In the family category: Off Season, with Sherilyn Fenn and Hume Cronyn; The Wilde Girls, featuring mother-daughter team Olivia Newton-John and Chloe Lattanzi; Bobbie's Girl, teaming Jonathan Silverman and Bernadette Peters; and I Was a Teenage Faust, with Robert Townsend and Morgan Fairchild as employees of the devil.