Showtime sets seven Original films
Seven original pictures are in the works at Showtime. Among them are three biopics: Adam Clayton Powell, with Vanessa Williams (Shaft), about the black New York congressman; 10,000 Black Men Named George, featuring Andre Braugher (Gideon's Crossing) as A. Phillip Randolph, organizer of the Pullman Car Porters in the 1930s; and The Judith Exner Story, starring Natasha Henstridge (Bounce) as the woman between mob head Sam Giancana and President John F. Kennedy. All titles are tentative.
In the family category: Off Season, with Sherilyn Fenn and Hume Cronyn; The Wilde Girls, featuring mother-daughter team Olivia Newton-John and Chloe Lattanzi; Bobbie's Girl, teaming Jonathan Silverman and Bernadette Peters; and I Was a Teenage Faust, with Robert Townsend and Morgan Fairchild as employees of the devil.
