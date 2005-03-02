Showtime Schedules 'Fat Monday'
By Anne Becker
Continuing to throw its marketing weight behind the premiere of Fat Actress, Showtime is beefing up programming for the show’s March 7 debut with a “whole block of food-related shows.”
Calling the day Fat Monday, the network will bookend the 10 p.m. premiere with an 8:15 showing of Morgan Spurlock’s fast-food documentary, Super Size Me, and a 10:30 p.m. diet-themed repeat of Showtime’s comedy series, Penn & Teller: Bullshit!
