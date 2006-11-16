Showtime Rolls More Weeds
Calling it the centerpiece of its comedy strategy for the near future, cable net Showtime has given a green light to 15 new episodes of critically acclaimed Weeds.
Weeds, Showtime's most-watched comedy, is about a pot-selling suburban mom, played by Emmy-winner Mary-Louise Parker.
The show, which resumes production in the spring for a summer premiere of its third season, is produced by Lionsgate, in association with Tilted productions.
