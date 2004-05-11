Showtime Reups with Charter
Cable MSO Charter Communications Inc. has renewed Showtime on its systems through 2008. Those systems represent approximately 6.2 million subscribers.
As part of the deal, the two have created a digital movie package of Showtime, The Movie Channel, Flix, Showtime HD and Showtime On Demand as a 4$ add-on to the basic digital package. that will make the price of digital basic plus the Showtime bouquet of services $49.95.
The companies have been testing the package since October as a way to drive Charter subs to switch to digital, but for competitive reasons they have been keeping it under wraps until the new affiliation deal was done.
