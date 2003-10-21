Showtime Renews Penn & Teller
Showtime is bringing back Penn & Teller: Bullshit!
for a second season.
The show -- which blends humor, carnival tricks and hidden-camera-style stunts -- will return in the spring of 2004 with 12 new half-hour episodes. As a lead-up, Showtime plans to release the freshman season on DVD in early 2004.
