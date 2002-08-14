Showtime renews Isaak
Showtime is bringing back quirky reality original The Chris Isaak Show for a third season.
A total of 13 new episodes will begin airing in January 2003.
The Chris Isaak Show features Isaak, his band and a cast of made-up
characters blending reality and comedy, and it airs Tuesdays at 10
p.m.
