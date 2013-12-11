Showtime Renews ‘Episodes’

Showtime announced Wednesday that it has ordered a fourth season of Episodes. Season three of the half-hour comedy, starring Matt LeBlanc, is scheduled to premiere Jan. 12.

The nine-episode fourth season, co-produced by Showtime and the BBC, will go into production next year.

Season two of Episodes attracted 1.66 million viewers across platforms.

Episodes is created by David Crane (Friends) and Jeffrey Klarik (Mad About You), who executive produce with Jimmy Mulville’s company Hat Trick.