Showtime Renews Docuseries ‘Vice’

Showtime has picked up a second season of documentary series Vice. “Delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and beyond, the Vice team of journalists rapidly adapted this past season to cover stories of the Covid-19 pandemic and its rippling effect on local communities around the world, reporting from high-risk epicenters in New York, Italy, Brazil, Iran, Cambodia and more,” said Showtime.

“In the most challenging conditions imaginable, Vice serves as our collective conscience, delivering vital reporting from around the world, often at great risk to themselves,” said Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP, nonfiction programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “We could not be more proud of the work the team has done, and we’ve marveled at their exceptional investigative and in-depth reporting. We anxiously await what Vice will tackle in the coming season.”

Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner.

The Vice reporting team includes Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Suroosh Alvi, Hind Hassan and David Noriega.

“We’re hugely thankful to Showtime for their dedication to the pursuit of compelling international journalism in what continues to be an era-defining year for the world,'' said Chase. “Journalism is essential, and our team of award-winning reporters, producers, editors and DPs are thrilled to be back to deliver more impactful storytelling next season.”