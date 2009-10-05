Showtime Renews 'Californication'

Showtime is bringing back comedy Californication for a fourth season, the network says.

The series, which stars David Duchovny as novelist Hank Moody, just started its third season, where it has been breaking series records for viewership, up 57% from season two.

Season four of Californication will premiere on Showtime in 2010, most likely in the Fall. The network has ordered 12 half-hour episodes of the series, which was created by Tom Kapinos and executive produced by Kapinos, Duchovny and Gina Fattore.