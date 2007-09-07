Showtime Renews Californication
After only three weeks on the air, Showtime's new comedy, Californication, was renewed for another 12 episodes.
Californication stars David Duchovny (The X-Files) as an author with writer’s block but no trouble getting beautiful women into bed.
The first season continues through October (Monday, 10:30 p.m.), and the network will pick up with the new episodes next summer.
Showtime said Californication has more tune-in viewing than any new series in the cable network's history, and it is holding onto more than 90% of its Weeds lead-in.
