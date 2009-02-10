Showtime Renewing "United States Of Tara"

Showtime is giving freshman series The United States of Tara a 12 episode second season.

The half hour drama about a woman with Dissociative Identity Disorder (commonly referred to as Multiple personality Disorder) has been a solid performer for the pay cable network since its premiere last month.

Tara attracted 2.67 million viewers to its series premiere, the best for the network since 2004, besting Dexter, Weeds, Californication and The Tudors in their premieres.

"It has been pure pleasure working with Diablo Cody, Toni Collette, Steven Spielberg and everyone at Dreamworks on United States of Tara," said Showtime entertainment chief Robert Greenblatt announcing the pickup. "This show is a perfect fit for our premium brand and we're thrilled that critics and audiences have responded to this groundbreaking show so well. I look forward to many more alternate personalities emerging from this unique series."

Production will begin this Summer for an early 2010 premiere.

Cody will be returning as a writer and executive producer for season two. Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serve as executive producers.