Showtime Renewing 'Californication'

Showtime is picking up a third season of Californication. The David Duchovny-led comedy series will return to Showtime with 12 episodes in late 2009.



"It wouldn't be Showtime without a yearly dose of Californication. This unapologetic show, about a group of characters led by the inimitable David Duchovny, has quickly established itself as one of our signature comedy series,” said Showtime entertainment president Robert Greenblatt, announcing the pickup. “Beneath its veneer of debauchery, however, is a complex take on love and adult relationships that surprisingly turns poetic and romantic just when you least expect it. "

Californication picked up a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year for best musical or comedy television series, and won an Emmy for outstanding cinematography.