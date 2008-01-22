Showtime Rejoins Brotherhood

Showtime ordered a third season of original drama Brotherhood.

Eight episodes of the crime show were ordered, although no production start date was set due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

The show grew in its second season, premiering new episodes behind Dexter. It posted its best ratings Nov. 18 with 651,000 total viewers at 10 p.m. and 110,000 at midnight, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS also boosted Brotherhood in 2006 by airing the show’s pilot.