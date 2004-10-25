Showtime Puts Stuff Behind Huff

Showtime is pulling out the marketing stops for new limited drama series Huff, starring Hank Azaria.

The series, about a psychiatrist forced to examine his own life, debuts Nov. 7 with an "unprecedented" simultaneous airing on Showtime multiplex channels Showtime TOO and Showtime Showcase.

In addition to teaser and launch spots and a 12-minute behind-the-scenes plug on Showtime, the marketing campaign will include ads across co-owned Viacom properties CBS, MTV, VH1, Nick at Nite, TV Land and Comedy Central, as well as local radio buys.

But wait, there's more, a lot more. Among the other promotional gambits in the multimillion dollars campaign: direct mail, print, outdoor, e-mail blasts, its own Web site, "lavish L.A. and Big Apple premiere screenings, and local contests.