Showtime Political Show ‘The Circus’ Back Sept. 16

Political documentary series The Circus returns to Showtime Sunday, Sept. 16. Hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner, there are nine new episodes as the show covers the midterm elections.

The first part of The Circus’ third season launched in the spring and averaged 1.3 million viewers. The spring episodes saw Heilemann, McKinnon and Wagner reporting from Moscow, St. Petersburg, London and Washington as they covered the drama around President Trump and Russia. Subsequent episodes looked at Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit and the criminal probe of President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Related: New Season of ‘Shameless’ on Showtime Sept. 9

Showtime said the show “will continue to cover the impact of the administration’s policies as well as the legal and political controversies swirling around the White House.”

The Circus is produced by Left/Right for Showtime. Heilemann, McKinnon, Wagner, Banks Tarver and Ken Druckerman are executive producers.