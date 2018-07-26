New Season of ‘Shameless’ on Showtime Sept. 9

Showtime comedy Shameless has its season nine premiere Sunday, Sept. 9. Starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum, Shameless depicts the hapless but endearing Gallagher clan in Chicago.

In season nine, political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank (Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning. Fiona (Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point. Liam (Christian Isaiah) must develop a new skillset to survive outside his private school walls. Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi.

Season nine will feature the show’s 100th episode in week four.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.

Macy was nominated for a 2018 lead actor in a comedy Emmy.