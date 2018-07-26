Showtime Renews ‘The Affair’ For Fifth and Final Season

Showtime has ordered a fifth season for drama The Affair, which will bring the series to its end. Season four started June 17.

Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi created the series. The Affair “explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings these individuals back together,” according to Showtime.

The cast includes Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson.

“We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of The Affair’s subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity,” said Gary Levine, Showtime president of programming. “Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season.”

Treem, also the showrunner, and Levi are executive producers. Jessica Rhoades joined as executive producer in season four.

The current season finds the four main characters alienated from each other. Each is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good.

