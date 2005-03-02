Showtime Plugs Into Plugs

Showtime has created a vice president of product integration position to tap into the growing market for plugging products in programming, and the programmer has named Penny Reiss to the new post.

Based in LA, Reiss’s duties will include managing product alliances, commercial tie-ins and merchandising opportunities for the network and forging relationships with retailers, web sites and consumer products manufacturers.

Reiss most recently served as founder/president of R Brand, an entertainment marketing firm she created to service clients including Game Show Network and Miramax.

Showtime Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of Viacom.