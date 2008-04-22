Showtime Picks Up The Tudors for Third Season

Showtime said Tuesday that it will bring back The Tudorsfor a third cycle in 2009.

Production on new episodes of the Henry VIII drama is scheduled to begin June 16 in Dublin.

The announcement didn’t come as a surprise, as Showtime entertainment chief Robert Greenblatt has said publicly that writing had begun for a third installment of the series. The show also pulls strong numbers for the pay cable network.

“The Tudors is now a fixture for us at Showtime, and we’re on our way to completing the entire saga of all six wives of Henry VIII,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “We are enormously proud of this show, the extraordinary cast and the production team that recreates the grandeur of the Renaissance year in and year out. There is nothing like this anywhere on American television.”

The show, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, was created by Michael Hirst, who executive-produces with Morgan O’Sullivan, Ben Silverman, Teri Weinberg, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Sheila Hockin.